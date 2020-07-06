Mahendra Singh Dhoni, widely celebrated as one of the best players of all-time, celebrates his 39th birthday on July 07, 2020 (Tuesday). Born on this day in 1981, MS Dhoni has gone on to become one of the most successful captains and wicket-keeper batsman of this generation. As an international captain, Dhoni holds the record of being the only skipper to lift a treble of ICC trophies, i.e., the 50-over cricket World Cup, T20 World Cup and the ICC Champions Trophy. Fans Trend #MSDhoniBirthday on Social Media As a Part of Pre-Celebrations of CSK Captain’s Birthday.

Dhoni made his India debut against Bangladesh on December 23, 2004. He was dismissed without even facing a ball in his maiden India international appearance. He broke into limelight with a match-winning 148 against Pakistan in his only fifth ODI match and since then there has been no looking back for the enigmatic cricketer. MS Dhoni Birthday Special: Times When Former Indian Captain and His Daughter Ziva Dazzled Social Media (Photos and Videos Inside).

His story, that of a small-town boy journeying his way into the Indian cricket folklore as one of its greatest ever cricketers, truly qualifies as a fantasy tale and is an inspiring story. As Dhoni turns 39, we take a look at some of his rare pictures before he became the golden boy of Indian cricket. MS Dhoni Birthday Special: From a Football Goalkeeper to Indian Cricket Team Wicketkeeper, Lesser-Known Facts About CSK Captain As He Turns 39.

Dhoni has scored over 10000 ODI runs despite batting below the no 5 position and is regarded as one of the best finishers in international cricket.

Rare Unseen Image from Dhoni's Match winning 114 runs against central zone in 2003. 😍♥️#Dhoni | 📸 Courtesy : S Partronobish pic.twitter.com/9PUBdAUtNP — DHONIsm™ ❤️ (@DHONIism) June 11, 2020

Rare Pic Of MS Dhoni 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/9QS46D0jhr — DHONI Trends™ (@TrendsDhoni) April 19, 2019

Rare Pic.. Dhoni at 20 Years.🧑🤩♥️ pic.twitter.com/wjyghOvsUI — DHONI Army TN™ (@DhoniArmyTN) April 18, 2020

The former India captain played his last international match at the ICC 2019 cricket World Cup and has since been on a sabbatical from cricket for almost a year. He was to return back into the game with the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 where he captains Chennai Super Kings (CSK). But the franchise T20 cricket tournament was suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic and the nationwide lockdown.

