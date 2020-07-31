Chennai Super Kings has shared a cute compilation of MS Dhoni's cute antics so far he has had since the start of the Indian Premier League. The video had a compilation of being chased by a fan and CSK captain hiding behind a player laughingly. The video also shares a millisecond of MS Dhoni holding hands of his Ziva while walking towards the podium to collect the IPL 2018 trophy. The clip shows MS Dhoni dancing to the tunes of the title track 'Whistle Podu'. IPL 2020 Squad Updates: AB de Villiers, Ben Stokes, Andre Russell, Lasith Malinga and List of Players Who Could Miss Upcoming Season or Part of it.

The team shared the video of the same with the caption, "The #Yellove Thandhiram does all the tricks! 🔥🔥 #WhistlePodu #RakitaRakita." With the dates of the IPL 2020 being announced, the teams have become super active on their social media accounts and are posting pictures and videos of the players. Most of the franchises are posting throwback videos and pictures and keeping the fans hooked to the social media pages. Even CSK has joined the bandwagon. Now check out the video of MS Dhoni's antics below:

The 13th season of the Indian Premier League will begin from September 19, 2020, in UAE. The BCCI chose UAE as an ideal destination for the match because of the lower number of cases of the coronavirus. The teams have been asked to leave for UAE by August 20, 2020. But as per a few reports, the team will leave a week earlier for the tournament in order to get acclimatised with the climate in the country.

