One of India’s most successful captains and among the most loved sports icons in the country, MS Dhoni celebrates his 39th birthday on July 07, 2020 (Tuesday). Dhoni, who made his international debut for India in December 2004, will turn 39 on Tuesday but his die-hard fans have already started trending ‘#HappyBirthdayMSDhoni’ a day before his 39th birthday. Dhoni, popularly known as Thala among fans of the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings, is one of the most beloved cricketers and has one of the best fan following in India. MS Dhoni Birthday Special: Rare Pictures of Mahi Before He Became the Golden Boy of Indian Cricket (See Pics).

Dhoni remains the only international cricket captain to lift three different ICC trophies. He has guided India to the 50-over cricket World Cup, the Twenty20 World Cup and also the ICC Champions Trophy making him the only skipper to win all three ICC tournaments. Apart from his captaincy records, Dhoni is also widely celebrated as one of the greatest finishers in world cricket and has amassed over 10000 runs in ODI cricket while batting below the No 5 batting position. MS Dhoni Birthday Special: From a Football Goalkeeper to Indian Cricket Team Wicketkeeper, Lesser-Known Facts About CSK Captain As He Turns 39.

The former Indian captain last played for India at the ICC 2019 Cricket World Cup semi-final against England. India lost the match with Dhoni’s wicket ending India’s hopes of reaching the World Cup final. Dhoni has since taken a sabbatical from the game and has not represented the country in almost a year now.

