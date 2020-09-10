The much-awaited induction of the fighter jets Rafale is currently underway where India’s Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is also present in the ceremony. Needless to say that it’s a matter of pride to have these fighter jets included in the kitty. Former Indian captain and current skipper of the Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni also took to social media to express his happiness about the same. He posted a couple of tweets and wished the Indian Airforce good luck. He also said that Su30MKI remains his favourite and is waiting for the upgraded model. As we all know, MS Dhoni holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the paramilitary forces of the Indian Army. MS Dhoni Polishes His Shoe While Serving Indian Army in Kashmir, Twitterati Hail Indian Cricketer for His Humble Gesture (See Photo).

In August 2019, after the World Cup 2019 got over, MS Dhoni spent a week with the Indian Army at the borders and spent some time with the soldiers. Right from polishing his own shoes to shooting drills, MS Dhoni was quite active and one could actually not make out if he was an Indian cricketer as well. For now, let's have a look at the tweets posted below:

With the Final Induction Ceremony the world’s best combat proven 4.5Gen fighter plane gets the world’s best fighter pilots. In the hands of our pilots and the mix of different aircrafts with the IAF the potent bird’s lethality will only increase. — Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) September 10, 2020

Another Tweet:

Wishing The Glorious 17 Squadron(Golden Arrows) all the very best and for all of us hope the Rafale beats the service record of the Mirage 2000 but Su30MKI remains my fav and the boys get new target to dogfight with and wait for BVR engagement till their upgrade to Super Sukhoi — Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) September 10, 2020

MS Dhoni is currently in UAE along with team Chennai Super Kings for IPL 2020. He will be playing the first match against Mumbai Indians on September 19, 2020.

