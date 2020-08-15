Virat Kohli, Sachin Pilot, Sachin Tendulkar, Shashi Tharoor, Mushfiqur Rahim, Guru Randhawa and just about everyone on Twitter is talking about MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina. And they have one massive reason to. Two of the greatest cricketers to have ever donned the Indian jersey, MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina announced retirement from international cricket. Both these veteran cricketers took to their respective Instagram page and made the major announcement. It was the former Indian skipper who first declared that he has bided adieu to international cricket. Moments after, the southpaw also took to his social media and said he’ll join the wicket-keeper in the journey. Twitterati went in a frenzy after coming across the two major news and they paid tribute to the duo. They remembered the partnerships of Raina and Dhoni and also lauded the fact how the duo said goodbye together. MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina Announce International Retirement: 5 Heart-Winning Pictures of CSK Mates.

Dhoni made his international debut in 2004 and didn’t take long in becoming a formidable force. A year later, Raina also joined the national team and a tale of great friendship went underway. Batting lower down the order, the duo has batted together a lot and guided India to several prominent victories. Hence, it was an emotional moment for fans all around the world when the duo announced retirement together. Have a look at how they reacted. After MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina Announces Retirement from International Cricket.

Virat Kohli on MSD's Retirement

Every cricketer has to end his journey one day, but still when someone you've gotten to know so closely announces that decision, you feel the emotion much more. What you've done for the country will always remain in everyone's heart...... pic.twitter.com/0CuwjwGiiS — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 15, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar's Message!!

Your contribution to Indian cricket has been immense, @msdhoni. Winning the 2011 World Cup together has been the best moment of my life. Wishing you and your family all the very best for your 2nd innings. pic.twitter.com/5lRYyPFXcp — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 15, 2020

Shashi Tharoor Sad!!

So sorry to hear that #msdhoni retired half an hour ago. A true giant of the game, India's finest wicketkeeper-batsman & a transformative captain, he left a stamp on Indian cricket that defined an era. March on, Dhoniji. There will be other peaks to climb. https://t.co/Y4r8FBCO92 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 15, 2020

Shivraj Singh Chauhan's Message!!

महेंद्र सिंह धोनी मात्र एक क्रिकेटर नहीं हैं, वह छोटे शहरों और सामान्य परिवार से आने वाले उन करोड़ों युवाओं की ‘हिम्मत’ हैं, जिनमें कुछ बड़ा करने का जज्बा है। उनके जीवन से एक बात हर महत्वाकांक्षी भारतीय को सीखनी चाहिए ‘Its Never Too Late’. #ThankYouDhoni — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 15, 2020

Goodbye!!

15 August 2020 - a day of goodbyes in #cricket! #SureshRaina has joined #MSDhoni in his international retirement. 322 matches, 7988 runs, 48 stellar half centuries and 7x💯 Thank you, #Raina! You've been such a champion for 🇮🇳 See you at the #IPL2020 @ImRaina 💜 pic.twitter.com/SufUCqPMfz — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) August 15, 2020

Era Comes to End!!

Even #SureshRaina announces his retirement after #MSDhoni . Raina is just 33, why so early? Sad day for indian cricket! pic.twitter.com/7CQw9dfhXe — Zeeshan Siddique (@zeeshan_iyc) August 15, 2020

World Cup Winners!!

I want to wish a very happy retirement to MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina. Both World Cup Winners, and should be counted amongst the legends of Indian Cricket.#PawanKalyanBirthdayCDP pic.twitter.com/OgbIELmseD#Valimai — sharan (@Raja71942646) August 15, 2020

Unforgettable!!

The two dashing batsmen might not play for India anymore. However, they’ll join forces again in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which will get underway on September 19 in UAE. The duo have guided the Men in Yellow to three IPL titles and it will be interesting to see if they’ll able to do it for the fourth time or not.

