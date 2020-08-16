Mumbai Indians batsman, Suryakumar Yadav and India women's cricketer Sushma Verma have urged the cricket fraternity to come forward and help Aslam Chaudhary, a cricket bat-maker from Mumbai. Aslam, also known as Ashraf Bhai, runs the popular M Ashraf Brothers cricket bat shop along the Marine Lines in Mumbai. Chaudhary is currently hospitalised due to a reported ‘stone problem’ that has resurfaced. Yadav requested the cricket fraternity to forward their lending hand towards Ashraf Bhai and help him in this distressing time. Suryakumar, who also captains the Mumbai side in Indian domestic circuit, shared Ashraf Bhai’s plight on Twitter. MS Dhoni’s Retirement at 7:29 PM Carries Uncanny Connection With India’s Defeat Against New Zealand in 2019 World Cup Semi-Final, Here's Why.

"Aslam Chaudhary or Ashraf Bhai for us has been single-handedly responsible in ensuring that top quality bats are refurbished on time and that players never need to worry about match-winning knocks. He is a known name in Mumbai when it comes to willows," Suryakumar Yadav wrote in a statement on Twitter. "I have known Ashraf Bhai for a long time and he is a gem of a person," he continued.

“Today, he is admitted to Savla hospital in Chembur and requires all your wishes. An old stone problem has resurfaced,” Yadav informed. He also wrote that Ashraf Bhai is being taken good care of by one his close aid and urged people to donate financial help to the Mumbai-based bat-maker.

Suryakumar Yadav Asks Cricket Fraternity to Help Bat-Maker Aslam Chaudhary

Please do read and spread the word. pic.twitter.com/5tgNtmFIJZ — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) August 15, 2020

“If you have ever been touched by Ashraf Bhai’s benevolence or if you feel we need more people like Ashraf Bhai who work silently for cricket in the background, do consider helping him out,” Suryakumar said. The statement also contained the bank and other account details where financial help can be transferred to help Ashraf Bhai.

India women's cricket team batswoman Sushma Verma, who represents Himachal Pradesh in the domestic circuit, also asked everyone to help and contribute either with money if possible or with their prayers.

Sushma Verma Also Shared the Post

Suryakumar, meanwhile, will next be seen in action in IPL 2020 when the Indian Premier League season 13 kicks-off in UAE from September 19. He has been among the most consistent batsman for the Mumbai Indians and will be key for the men in blue as they defend their IPL title.

