Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will take each other on in math 27 of the Indian Premier League 2020. The clash will be played in Abu Dhabi at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on October 11, 2020 (Sunday). This a top of the table clash as the top two teams in IPL 2020 take each other on to take a giant step towards pay-off qualification. Meanwhile, DC captain Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and elected to bat first. Alex Carey will replace injured Rishabh Pant while Ajinka Rahane will get his first game of the season while MI remain unchanged. MI vs DC, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are the two most consistent sides this season and will be hoping to get one up over each other in the first half of the league campaign. Both teams have made the least amount of changes to their starting line-up, which has been the main reason for their success until now. So as the two-inform teams meet each other, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top. MI vs DC IPL 2020 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

MI vs DC Playing XI

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar/Jayant Yadav, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Ajinka Rahane, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

The pitch in Abu Dhabi has been on the slower side this season with teams struggling to soccer big scores ion the ground. With the stadium being one of the biggest in UAE, running between the wickets will be cruciual. The temperatures will be in the lower 30s and fitness of the teams will be tested.

The two teams have met each other 24 times in the Indian Premier League but there is nothing to separate the two teams in the head-to-head record. Both Mumbai Indians and Delhi have won 12 games apiece and would be hoping to get the upper hand.

