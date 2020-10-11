With the top position in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 points table at stakes, Delhi Capitals will meet Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Both sides have made a staggering start to their respective campaigns, and one can expect an exciting contest in the upcoming game. Shreyas Iyer’s DC are currently at the pinnacle of the team standings with five victories from six outings. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma and Co are placed at second position with four wins from six games. The MI v DC provides another opportunity for Dream11 Fantasy game users to win big. Meanwhile, we bring you the tips for RCB vs DC clash in IPL 2020. The captain of your team fetches 2x points while the vice-captain gets 1.5x points and selecting the correct players in that position could prove to be a big difference. MI vs DC Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 27.

Keeping the encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad aside, DC have put up an all-round show so far. Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer have done well in the top order while Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis and Shimron Hetmyer have enhanced the run-scoring in the end overs. In the bowling department, Kagiso Rabada and Ravichandran Ashwin have been the standout performers. On the other hand, MI have also done well in all the departments. From Rohit Sharma to Suryakumar Yadav, every top-order batsmen have run under their belt. Speaking of the MI’s bowling, pace trio Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and James Pattinson are featuring in the top five of purple cap list. MI vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI.

MI vs DC Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: Jasprit Bumrah

With 11 wickets from six games, the right-arm pacer is the second leading wicket-taker of the season. In the slow and dead pitches of UAE, Bumrah has tormented opposition batsmen with sheer pace and bucket of variations in his armoury. All these factors make the veteran bowler an ideal captain of your fantasy team.

MI vs DC Dream11 Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: Marcus Stoinis

The Australian dasher rose to the occasion whenever Delhi Capitals were in trouble this season. Stoinis has batted fearlessly in the death overs and guided his side to substantial totals time and again. Not to forget his prowess with the ball which has given the table-toppers crucial breakthroughs. Hence, the Aussie star should be picked as the vice-captain of your Dream11 side.

MI vs DC Probable Playing XI

MI Likely Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

DC Likely Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 11, 2020 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).