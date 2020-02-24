Namaste Trump: US President Donald Trump Gives Special Shout Out to Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli at Motera Stadium

Donald Trump (Photo Credits: ANI)

Ahmedabad, February 24: US President Donald Trump gave a special shout out to Indian cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli while speaking at the Motera stadium, as part of Namaste Trump event.

"This is the country where your people cheer on the biggest cricketers, from Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli, the greatest in the world," said Trump at the event. As soon as Trump mentioned the names of the two biggest cricketers to come out from India, the entire Motera Stadium erupted in joy and a loud cheer.

Even India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen having a big smile when the names of Tendulkar and Kohli were mentioned. The 'Namaste Trump' event is based on the lines of the 'Howdy Modi' programme that was addressed by Narendra Modi and Trump during the Prime Minister's trip to Houston last September.

Around one lakh people gathered for the event. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, Governor Acharya Devvrat and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly were also present at the stadium.

The US President arrived a short while ago in Ahmedabad with his wife Melania and a ministerial delegation that also included his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner who serve as senior advisors to Trump.

Trump, who arrived here a short while ago, was welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Ahmedabad Airport with a hug. In the evening, the US President is scheduled to depart for Agra to catch a glimpse of the Taj Mahal with his family.