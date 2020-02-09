Naseem Shah Becomes Youngest Bowler to Take A Hat-Trick in Test Cricket, Achieves Feat Against Bangladesh; Watch Video

Naseem Shah celebrates with Haris Sohail after picking a wicket. (Photo Credits: @TheRealPCB/Twitter)

Pakistan Youngster Naseem Shah has taken the world by storm since his debut against Australia in November last year. The 16-year-old continued his rise to the top as he took a hat-trick in the ongoing 1st Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh. This is the fifth occasion that a player from the country has taken a hat-trick in this format of the game. The teenager ran through Najmul Shanto, Taijul Islam and Mahmudullah to accomplish this great feat which left the visitors struggling at 124/5 in the 41st over of the game. Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, 1st Test 2019–20.

Naseem Shah has taken a hat-trick in the Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh and in doing so became the youngest player to achieve the feat in this format. In his eighth over of the match, Shah first dismissed Najmul Shanto as he trapped him in front of the stumps. The visitors then sent nightwatchman Taijul Islam to bat and he was no match for the brilliance of the teenager as he dismissed him on the following delivery. The next to come in was Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah, Shah had two slips, a short extra-cover and an FSL in place and bowled a wide delivery. Mahmudullah tried to drive the ball and could just knick it into the hands of keeper Haris Sohail, giving the youngster a chance to script history. Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Match Live Scorecard.

Watch Video

He became the fifth player from Pakistan to take a hat-trick in Test cricket. Here are the other's who achieved this feat before the youngster: Wasim Akram vs Sri Lanka in 1998-99 (Lahore), Wasim Akram vs Sri Lanka in 1998-99 (Dhaka), Abdul Razzaq vs Sri Lanka in 1999-00 (Galle) and Mohammad Sami vs Sri Lanka in 2001-02 (Lahore).

Earlier, the teenager became the youngest Pakistani pacer to take five-wicket in a Test match when he produced the figures of 5/31 against Sri Lanka in December 2019. He broke the record of fellow national team seamer Mohammad Amir who claimed his first five-fer when he was 17 years and 257 days old.