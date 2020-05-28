Navdeep Saini Shares Images From Debut ODI Series Against West Indies (See Pics)

Navdeep Saini (Photo Credits: Twitter/ BCCI)

New Delhi, May 28: Fast bowler Navdeep Saini on Thursday shared images of his debut ODI series against the West Indies in December 2019. Saini took two wickets on his ODI debut in the third match of the series in Cuttack. "Make sure the batsmen know who's the boss. #IndvsWI" said Saini in his tweet alongwith the pictures.

Saini provided the breakthrough in the match for India as the hosts bowled first. He got opener Evin Lewis caught at long on in the 15th over. In the 32nd over, he bamboozled Roston Chase with a yorker and took his off stump. West Indies managed to put up 315/5 and the hosts, buoyed by a stellar showing from their top 3, managed to chase down the total with eight balls and four wickets to spare. Navdeep Saini's Workout: Here's The Exercise Routine That Helps The Indian Bowler Become Menacing Speedster (Watch Videos).

Navdeep Saini's Tweet

Openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma put up 122 runs between themselves in 22 overs. After Rohit's dismissal however, India went through a middle over collapse, going from 122/0 in the 22nd over to 228/5 in the 39th. Captain Virat Kohli however stuck on and anchored most of the chase. He was finally dismissed on the 47th over on 85 off 81 balls after which Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur saw the chase through.