Nepal takes on The United States of America (USA) in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group A match. The NEP vs USA match in CWC 2023 Qualifier takes place at the Takashinga Cricket Club in Bulawayo. The Nepal vs USA ODI has a start time of 12:30 pm as per Indian Standard Time (IST). Meanwhile, fans looking for Ireland vs Oman ODI live streaming online and live telecast details can scroll down for all the relevant information. ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Check Latest Team Standings of CWC Qualifying ODI Tournament With Net Run Rate.

After facing a defeat against hosts Zimbabwe, Nepal will be looking to get to winning ways. Nepal lost to Zimbabwe by eight wickets in the opening match. USA, on the other hand, also faced defeat in their opening match as they lost to West Indies. Both the sides will be looking to collect the important points from this match.

Nepal vs USA Live Telecast Channel, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier. While Zimbabwe vs Netherlands will be telecast on its channels, Nepal vs USA Group A match of the CWC 2023 Qualifier will not be telecast live in India. However, NEP vs USA live streaming online will be available. Read on for further details. Tendai Chatara Goes Into Evasive Action As He Loses Sight of Ball During Nepal vs Zimbabwe ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier, Funny Video Goes Viral.

Nepal vs USA Live Streaming Online, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier

As Star Sports holds the broadcast rights, its OTT Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. So, fans can tune into the Hotstar app or website to watch the Nepal vs USA live streaming online. FanCode will also provide live streaming online of the NEP vs USA ODI match on its app and website. Fans will have to pay a subscription fee to watch live streaming on both the platforms.

