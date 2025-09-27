Nepal National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: The Nepal national cricket team and the West Indies national cricket team are gearing up to face each other in an exciting three-match T20I series in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The three-match T20I series between Nepal and the West Indies will begin on Saturday, September 27. The Men in Maroon have given chances to several new players who did well in the recently concluded Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025. Nepal vs West Indies 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get NEP vs WI T20I Fixtures, Time Table and Match Timings in IST.

Akeal Hosein will be leading the West Indies, whereas Kyle Myers and Fabian Allen are making their comeback to the T20I side. Nepal has named a solid squad with Rohit Paudel leading the side, who will have Dipender Singh Airee as his deputy. The selectors have brought back Mohammad Aadil Alam and Sundeep Jora in the squad that also sees star players like Sandeep Lamichhane, Kushal Bhurtel, Karan KC, and Sompal Kami.

NEP vs WI 1st T20I 2025 Viewing Option Details

Series NEP vs WI 1st T20I 2025 Date Saturday, September 27 Time 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Sharjah Cricket Stadium Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode

Where to Watch Nepal National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team 1st T20I 2025 Live Telecast in India?

Unfortunately, due to a lack of broadcast rights holders of the Nepal vs West Indies T20I series in India, fans will not have any telecast viewing options of NEP vs WI cricket matches on TV channels. Nepal Squad for West Indies T20I Series Announced: Rohit Poudel To Captain 16-Member Squad for NEP vs WI 2025.

How to Watch Nepal National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team 1st T20I 2025 Live Streaming Online in India?

However, fans will have live online viewing options in India for the NEP vs WI T20I 2025 series with FanCode as digital partners. Users can find the Nepal vs West Indies cricket 1st T20I 2025 match live streaming on the FanCode app and website, which will require a tour pass worth INR 49.

