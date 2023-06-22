In the match 10 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2022 Qualifier Netherlands will take on The United States of America (USA). It will be a Group A match. Netherlands vs USA will be played at the Takashinga Cricket Club in Harare and has a start time of 12:30 PM as per Indian Standard Time (IST). Meanwhile, fans looking for Netherlands vs USA ODI live streaming online and live telecast details can scroll down for all the relevant information. ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Check Latest Team Standings of CWC Qualifying ODI Tournament With Net Run Rate.

Both Netherlands and USA come into the game with winless campaign thus far. USA have played two matches and faced defeat in both the games, Netherlands, on the other hand, lost to Zimbabwe in their only game thus far.

Netherlands vs USA Live Telecast Channel, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier. While West Indies vs Nepal will be telecast on its channels, Netherlands vs USA Group A match of CWC 2023 Qualifier will not be telecast live in India. However, NED vs USA live streaming online will be available. Read on for further details. On Which Channel ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Will be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch CWC Qualifying Matches Live Streaming Online?

Netherlands vs USA Live Streaming Online, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier

As Star Sports holds the broadcast rights, its OTT Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. So, fans can tune into the Hotstar app or website to watch the NED vs USA live streaming online. FanCode will also provide live streaming online of the NED vs USA ODI match on its app and website. Fans will have to pay a subscription fee to watch live streaming on both the platforms.

