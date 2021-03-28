After registering a 3-0 clean sweep in the ODI series, New Zealand will aim to extend their dominance as they take on Bangladesh in the first T20I of the three-match series. The opening encounter takes place at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday (March 28). The Kiwis must be high on confidence after their comprehensive show in the 50-over contest and start the T20I series as favourites. On the other hand, Bangladesh will have redemption in mind, but turning the tables around would be a daunting task for them. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of the NZ vs BAN match. NZ vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st T20I 2021.

Several IPL-bound players, including regular skipper Kane Williamson, Trent Boult and Jimmy Neesham, have been rested for the series, but the Kiwis still don’t have any shortage of match winners. Stand-in skipper Tim Southee, Martin Guptill and Devon Conway have been in impressive form lately, while speedsters Adam Milne and Lockie Ferguson would like to shine on their return. Speaking of Bangladesh, they have to rely on their skipper Mahmudullah, Liton Das and Mustafizur Rehman to take Bangladesh over the line. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other details.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st T20I 2021 Schedule and Match Timings

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match will be played at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on March 28 (Sunday). The game is scheduled to begin at 06:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channel Will Telecast New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st T20I 2021 Match?

Unfortunately, the fans in India will not be able to watch the New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match on TV as there are no broadcasters available for Bangladesh’s tour of New Zealand 2021. In Bangladesh, however, fans can watch the NZ vs BAN 1st T20I match on Gazi TV.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st T20I 2021 Live Streaming Online

Fans looking for the live streaming of the New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match should visit the FanCode app to catch the live-action. Fans will, however, have to pay a nominal subscription fee to watch the match live in India.

New Zealand Squad: Martin Guptill, Devon Conway(w), Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Southee(c), Ish Sodhi, Todd Astle, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Hamish Bennett

Bangladesh Squad: Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Afif Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah(c), Mohammad Mithun, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Al-Amin Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam

