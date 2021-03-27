After suffering a 0-3 whitewash in ODIs, Bangladesh would fight for redemption as cross swords with New Zealand in the first T20I of the three-match series. The encounter takes place at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday (March 28). The Kiwis must be high on confidence after their dominating show in the 50-over contests and they’ll like to extend their winning run. On the other hand, the Bangla Tigers should look at positives from previous games to turn the tables around. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for NZ vs BAN match. New Zealand Beat Bangladesh by 164 Runs in 3rd ODI, Clean Sweep Series 3–0.

As Kane Williamson continues to rest, pacer Tim Southee will lead the Blackcaps in the T20I series. He’ll have a point to prove as he didn’t get any chance in ODIs. Speedsters Adam Milne and Lockie Ferguson also make a comeback in the national team. For Bangladesh, Mahmudullah will lead the troop with Tamim Iqbal pulling out of the series. Big hitters like Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar will have the onus to trouble the home team. As the opening contest takes a countdown, let’s look at the ideal fantasy team.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper - The wicket-keepers for NZ vs BAN 1st T20I Dream11 team should be Devon Conway (NZ) and Liton Das (BAN).

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - It would be wise to go with four batsmen for your fantasy team, and they should be Glenn Phillips (NZ), Martin Guptill (NZ), Soumya Sarkar (BAN).

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - The two all-rounders for NZ vs BAN 1st T20I 2020 team should be Daryl Mitchell (NZ) and Mosaddek Hossain (BAN).

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The remaining three slots of bowlers should be filled by Lockie Ferguson (NZ), Ish Sodhi (NZ), Adam Milne (NZ) and Mustafiuzr Rahman (BAN).

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Devon Conway (NZ), Liton Das (BAN), Glenn Phillips (NZ), Martin Guptill (NZ), Soumya Sarkar (BAN), Daryl Mitchell (NZ), Mosaddek Hossain (BAN), Lockie Ferguson (NZ), Ish Sodhi (NZ), Tim Southee (NZ), Mustafiuzr Rahman (BAN).

Devon Conway (NZ) should be the captain of your fantasy team whereas Tim Southee (NZ) can occupy the vice-captain slot.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2021 03:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).