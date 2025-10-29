New Zealand National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online: Another fascinating match is on the cards as New Zealand and England take on each other in the NZ vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025. The Seddon Park in Hamilton is set to host the NZ vs SA 2nd ODI 2025 and it will start at 6:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). The New Zealand National Cricket Team has the upper hand over the England National Cricket Team in terms of what happened. Zakary Foulkes (4/41) was the star of the show and so was Jacob Duffy (3/55). But who really stood out was Harry Brook. The England captain fought a lone battle with a 135-run knock, but the fact that he did not receive much support from the others led to the visitors being bowled out for 233 in 35.2 overs. And New Zealand subsequently got past the finish line with four wickets and inside 36.4 overs. New Zealand vs England Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 2nd ODI 2025 and Who Will Win NZ vs ENG ODI?.

The NZ vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025 offers both teams varied perspectives. New Zealand, on their part, will eye a series win and a victory in Hamilton will ensure that the Black Caps gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-game affair. Similarly, England are in a must-win situation as another defeat will lead to them losing the series. Brendon McCullum and co would expect a better performance with the bat in hand, while New Zealand would aim to become more clinical across all departments.

NZ vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025 Viewing Option Details

Series NZ vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025 Date Wednesday, October 29 Time 6:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venues Seddon Park, Hamilton Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 1 (Live Telecast), Sony LIV, FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is NZ vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The New Zealand National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team 2nd ODI 2025 is on Wednesday, October 29. The NZ vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025 is set to be played at the Seddon Park in Hamilton and it will start at 6:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). NZ vs ENG 1st ODI 2025: England Captain Harry Brook’s Century Falls Short As New Zealand Win by Four Wickets.

Where to Watch NZ vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025 Live Telecast in India?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner in India for the NZ vs ENG white-ball series 2025. Fans in India can watch the NZ vs ENG 1st ODI 2025 live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel. For the NZ vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025 live streaming online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch NZ vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025 Live Streaming Online in India?

Sony Sports Network also has the streaming rights to New Zealand vs England 2025 in India, meaning fans can find online viewing options of NZ vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025 on the Sony LIV app and website, but will need a subscription. Meanwhile, FanCode will also have a streaming viewing option on its app and website, which will require a match pass or a tour pass. England are expected to bounce back, levelling the series 1-1.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 29, 2025 04:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).