The New Zealand National Cricket Team is all set to square off against the South Africa National Cricket Team in the final of the Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 in Harare on July 26. It has been a pretty exciting Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 and now, the two best teams will battle it out to determine the best, in what promises to be a fascinating final. In this article, we shall take a look at the Dream11 prediction for the NZ vs SA Tri-Nation Series 2025 final. New Zealand Maintains All-Win Run Before Final Match With Crushing Victory Over Hosts Zimbabwe in Tri-Nation Series 2025, Ish Sodhi Scalps Career-Best Four-Wicket Haul.

New Zealand have the upper hand going into the Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 final against South Africa. The Black Caps have defeated South Africa both times these teams faced each other in the Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 and they will look to win a third straight contest against the Proteas. South Africa, on the other hand, will look to bounce back and beat New Zealand when it matters the most, in the final. Why Was Brendan Taylor Banned? Know Reason As Zimbabwe Cricketer Is Set To For International Return After Three and a Half Years.

NZ vs SA Tri-Nation Series 2025 Final Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Rubin Hermann (SA), Tim Seifert (NZ)

Batters: Dewald Brevis (SA), Rachin Ravindra (NZ), Rassie van der Dussen (SA)

All-Rounders: George Linde (SA), Michael Bracewell (NZ), Mitchell Santner (NZ)

Bowlers: Matt Henry (NZ), Gerald Coetzee (SA) and Ish Sodhi (NZ)

NZ vs SA Tri-Nation Series 2025 Final Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain: Dewald Brevis (SA), Vice-Captain: Rachin Ravindra (NZ)

NZ vs SA Tri-Nation Series 2025 Final Dream11 Team Prediction Line-Up

Rubin Hermann (SA), Tim Seifert (NZ), Dewald Brevis (SA), Rachin Ravindra (NZ), Rassie van der Dussen (SA), Matt Henry (NZ), Gerald Coetzee (SA) and Ish Sodhi (NZ)

