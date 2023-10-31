New Zealand vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need To Know About NZ vs SA CWC Match in Pune

New Zealand will be facing South Africa next for the 32nd match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. With a brilliant start to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, New Zealand was leading at the top of the points table until they faced two consecutive defeats against India and Australia. The Kiwis went on to have a high-scoring thriller against Australia in their previous game but they lost the match with a narrow margin of just five runs. New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson Likely To Return Ahead of NZ vs SA ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Clash

While batting first against New Zealand, Australia got bowled out for 388 runs in 49.2 overs. Travis Head did manage to score a century from Australia but New Zealand bowlers made a comeback as Glenn Phillips and Trent Boult took three wickets each. While chasing the target New Zealand fell short of 5 runs.

South Africa's last game of the ICC Cricket World Cup was against Pakistan and South Africa did manage to win the game with just one wicket left. Tabraiz Shamsi took four wickets as South African bowlers bowled out Pakistan at 270 runs. In response, South Africa did manage to chase the target with 16 balls left to spare.

New Zealand vs South Africa Head-to-Head in ODIs

New Zealand and South Africa have come against each other 71 times in ODI, and South Africa has managed to stay ahead as they have won 41 matches out of 71. New Zealand did manage to win 25 matches and the remaining five ended in a no-result contest.

New Zealand vs South Africa ICC World Cup 2023 Key Players

Rachin Ravindra Daryl Mitchell Aiden Markram Quinton de Kock Tabraiz Shamsi

New Zealand vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Venue and Match Timing

New Zealand vs South Africa ICC World Cup 2023 match will be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The NZ vs SA match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will begin at 2:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

New Zealand vs South Africa ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming Online and Telecast

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the ICC World Cup 2023. Fans therefore can watch the New Zealand vs South Africa ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and websites. Those using the Disney+ Hotstar app on mobiles to watch ICC World Cup 2023 matches can do so for free. ‘Biggest Challenge for South Africa Will Come From India’s Great Bowling Assets’ Says Graeme Smith Ahead of IND vs SA ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match

New Zealand vs South Africa ICC World Cup 2023 Likely XIs

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (C) (Wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton de Kock (Wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

