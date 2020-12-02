After the three-match T20I series, New Zealand and West Indies face-off in the longer format of the game. The two teams will lock horns in the two-match Test series. Hosts New Zealand won the T20I series and now will be looking to seal the deal in the Test matches as well. Meanwhile, if you are looking for NZ vs WI Test live streaming online, telecast details in India then scroll down for all the information. New Zealand vs West Indies Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best All-Rounders, Batsmen, Bowlers & Wicket-Keepers for NZ vs WI 1st Test Match 2020.

New Zealand defeated West Indies 2-0 in the three-match series after the third and last game was washed out. West Indies will now be looking to do well in the longer format of the game while New Zealand will be eyeing to continue their domination.

New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test 2020 Schedule and Match Timings

New Zealand will face West Indies in the 1st Test match of the two-match series on December 03, 2020, at Seddon Park, Hamilton. The match will begin 11:00 am local time and 03:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV Channel Will Telecast New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test 2020 in India?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the live telecast of NZ vs WI 1st Test match on TV. For live NZ vs WI online streaming details read below.

New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test 2020 Live Streaming Online

Fans can now catch free live score updates of NZ vs WI 1st Test match on FanCode mobile app. However, for New Zealand vs West Indies T20I match live streaming online, users will have to pay a nominal fee. Users will have to pay Rs 10 for NZ vs WI 1st Test 2020 match pass or Rs 15 for series pass also known as season pass.

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell(w), Daryl Mitchell, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult, BJ Watling, Kyle Jamieson.

West Indies Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich(w), Jason Holder(c), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph, Chemar Holder, Keemo Paul, Jermaine Blackwood, Shimron Hetmyer.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 02, 2020 08:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).