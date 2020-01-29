New Zealand Women Cricketers Lea Tahuhu and Amy Satterthwaite Welcome First Child, ICC Shares First Look of Grace Marie (See Post)

Amy Satterthwaite and Lea Tahuhu With Daughter Grace (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Former New Zealand captain Amy Satterthwaite and teammate Lea Tahuhu shared the first picture of their daughter Grace Marie Satterthwaite with fans. The cricket-couple had welcomed their first child on January 13, 2020 (Monday). A picture of the couple with their 16-day-old child was shared on social media by the International Cricket Council on its official Instagram page. Meanwhile, Lea Tahuhu also made her return into the New Zealand squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia, which was announced on January 29, 2020 (Wednesday). She was also part of the squad for the T20I series against South Africa.

“New mums Lea Tahuhu and Amy Satterthwaite with their bundle of joy, Grace,” ICC captioned the image in which the couple can be seen holding their 16-day-old daughter on their arms. The couple’s joy also doubled when Tahuhu was also included in the 16-member squad for the South Africa T20I series and also the T20I World Cup in February.

Lea Tahuhu and Amy Satterthwaite Welcome First Child

"It's been a whirlwind last couple of weeks – becoming a mum for the first time and everything that goes with it," Tahuhu was quoted as saying by ICC. “I’m very excited to be back around the WHITE FERNS group. I’m grateful of Amy’s support back home and can’t wait to get stuck in at training ahead of the T20 series against South Africa." The couple were blessed with a baby girl on January 13, 2020.

Lea Tahuhu Makes Return to New Zealand Squad

New Zealand have announced their squad for the 2020 ICC Women's #T20WorldCup ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/p4pXUVRdda — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) January 29, 2020

Earlier, the couple had announced Lea’s pregnancy on in August last year. Satterthwaite had even taken an indefinite break from cricket to stay beside her wife Lea as they prepared to welcome their first child into the world.