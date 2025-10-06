New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Match 7 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 is upon us and it will witness the New Zealand National Cricket Team take on the South Africa Women's National Cricket Team. After getting off to winless starts, both New Zealand and South Africa would eye their first points of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 and the Holkar Stadium in Indore would host what is expected to be an absolute cracker of a match. New Zealand tasted defeat in their ICC Women's World Cup 2025 campaign opener at the hands of defending champions Australia, while South Africa were totally blown away by England, with the Proteas having a forgettable day with the bat as they managed to score just 69 runs. New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Match 7 and Who Will Win NZ-W vs SA-W?

Things might not have gone as planned for both New Zealand and South Africa in their respective ICC Women's World Cup 2025 campaign openers. This is also set to be a rematch from the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final in 2024, where the Sophie Devine-led New Zealand Women's National Cricket Team had come out on top in the UAE to clinch the silverware. Expect fireworks at the NZ-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at the end of which one of these two teams will have their first points of the competition. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: India Move to Top Spot Following 88-Run Victory Against Pakistan, Australia Second.

NZ-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Details

Match NZ-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Date Monday, October 6 Time 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Holkar Stadium, Indore Live Streaming and Telecast Details Star Sports (Live Telecast) and JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is NZ-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The New Zealand Women's National Cricket Team is set to lock horns with the South Africa Women's National Cricket Team in match 7 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Monday, October 6. The NZ-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will start at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of NZ-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match On TV?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India can hence watch the NZ-W vs SA-W live telecast of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of NZ-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match?

Star Sports' official OTT platform JioHotstar will provide the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India can hence watch the NZ-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. New Zealand and South Africa are expected to have an evenly-matched contest, with the White Ferns emerging victorious in the end.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 06, 2025 12:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).