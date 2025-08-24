The India National Cricket Team might just be without a jersey sponsor at the Asia Cup 2025 after Dream11 reportedly opted out of the sponsorship deal. Earlier this week, the Government of India passed the 'Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill' that has imposed a ban on Real Money Gaming (RMG), which, as the name suggests, won't allow platforms or users to use real money for online gaming with the expectation of earning financial rewards. The introduction of the Online Gaming Bill has dealt a massive blow to many online gaming platforms in India, with Dream11 being among the ones to be hit the worst. Is Dream11 Banned? Will India Be Without Jersey Sponsor for Asia Cup 2025? All Questions Answered As Government Passes Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025.

According to a report in NDTV, Dream11 has decided to discontinue as the jersey sponsor for the India National Cricket Team and this comes just days before the Asia Cup 2025, which is set to be held in the UAE starting September 9. A major portion of Dream11's revenue generation was from the paid fantasy contests and a ban on that might not make it possible for the fantasy sports platform to continue its partnership with the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India).

The report further states that Team India jerseys for the Asia Cup 2025 have already been printed, but with the sports fantasy platform pulling out of the deal, they won't be used for the continental tournament. As a result of Dream11 pulling out as Team India's jersey sponsor, the BCCI, as per the report, is set to invite bids to sell the sponsorship rights and India might just have to play the Asia Cup 2025 without a jersey sponsor if no deal with a new sponsor is in place by the start of the tournament.

The BCCI, in 2023, had onboarded Dream11 as its jersey sponsor for a period of three years, with the deal being worth a whopping Rs 358 crores, replacing Byju's. But the deal seems to be headed towards a premature end. Earlier, the BCCI had announced India's squad for the Asia Cup 2025, which has stirred quite a few discussions and debates. Suryakumar Yadav will lead the Men in Blue with Shubman Gill returning to the T20I set-up as his deputy. The India National Cricket Team will begin its Asia Cup 2025 campaign against UAE on September 10. ‘See You in Second Innings…’ Dream11 Stops All Paid Contests After Indian Government Passes Online Gaming Law 2025 (See Post).

BCCI's Reaction to RMG Ban Imposed on Dream11, Other Platforms

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia had earlier reacted to the development, stating that the Indian cricket board would act in compliance with the Government of India's directives. "If it's not permissible, we'll not do anything. The BCCI will follow every policy of the country that is framed by the central government," he had said. What Happens to Dream11 Wallet Balance? How To Withdraw Money As Fantasy Sports App Stops Paid Contests After Introduction of Online Gaming Bill 2025.

Has Dream11 Been Banned by the Government of India?

No, Dream11 has not been banned by the Government of India. The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill has banned Real Money Gaming (RMG), as a result of which, users won't be able to participate in paid contests on Dream11 or any other similar platform. Dream11, however, after the passing of the 'Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill' issued a statement saying that they have stopped all paid contests and have pivoted to a free-to-play online social game.

