After the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 conclusion, bilateral action returns on the international stage with New Zealand and Pakistan clashing against each other in the white-ball series. Pakistan are touring New Zealand for five T20I and three ODI leg, which starts from March 16 and will go on until April 5. The T20I series will begin ICC T20 World Cup 2026 preparations for both teams, who will be fielding a new-look outfit, with several key players missing out. New Zealand will be captained by Michael Bracewell, while Pakistan will be marshalled by Salman Agha. Pakistan Cricket Team Arrives in Christchurch for White-Ball Series Against New Zealand (Watch Video)

Hosts New Zealand will be missing the services of players like Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Anderson missing in action due to Indian Premier League commitments. Meanwhile, Kane Williamson made himself unavailable. This allows fring players like Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Ish Sodhi, and Tim Seifert to showcase their class and stake their claim for a permanent place in the T20I squad.

On the other hand, the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, debacle, sees Pakistan appoint a new T20I in Salman Agha, who will have an inexperienced and young side, despite having the likes of Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, and Haris Rauf in the squad. This five-match series will be a proper stage for players like Usman Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Abbas Afridi, and Khushdil Shah to get as much game time as possible with the Pakistan national cricket team.

NZ vs PAK Head-To-Head Record in T20Is

Overall, both teams have clashed 44 times against each other in T20Is, with Pakistan holding an advantage, winning 23 as opposed to New Zealand's 19, while two ended in no results.

NZ vs PAK |1st T20I 2025 Key Players

Shadab Khan Mark Chapman Abrar Ahmed Mohammed Haris William ORourke Daryl Mitchell

NZ vs PAK 1st T20I 2025 Key Battles

Daryl Mitchell remains one of the cornerstones of New Zealand's batting with several key players missing, and once again be the dangerous man for Pakistan. Abrar Ahmed has been in economical form of late and will challenge Mitchell, who is known for being good against spin in the middle overs. On Which Channel Pakistan vs New Zealand 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch PAK vs NZ T20I and ODI Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?.

William ORourke has been Pakistan's thorn in recent history and will look to wreak havoc on an inexperienced batting lineup. Skipper Salman Ali Agha will need to convert his ODI form in T20Is and look to provide Pakistan with quick starts, dimming the ORourke challenge.

NZ vs PAK 1st T20I 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The New Zealand National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team 1st T20I 2025 will be played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on March 16. The NZ vs PAK 1st T20I 2025 will commence at 6:45 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

NZ vs PAK 1st T20I 2025 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster for all matches in New Zealand and will provide a telecast of NZ vs PAK 2025 on their Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channels in India. Fans can also watch the online viewing option of New Zealand vs Pakistan 2025 on the Sony LIV app and website in India. The NZ vs PAK 1st T20I will also be available for streaming viewing option on Jio TV and FanCode app and website. Pakistan Cricketer Haris Rauf and Wife Muzna Blessed With Baby Boy, Couple Names Newborn Muhammad Mustafa Haris.

NZ vs PAK 1st T20I 2025 Likely XI

New Zealand National Cricket Team XI: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neeshan, Ben Sears, William ORourke, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson

Pakistan National Cricket Team XI: Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Salman Agha, Shabad Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Usman Khan, Imran Khan, Abbad Afridi, Omair Yousuf

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2025 10:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).