New Zealand (NZ) would face Scotland (SCO) in a Group 2 Super 12 encounter at the T20 World Cup 2021 on Wednesday, November 3. The Kiwis have won one and lost one out of two matches played and would seek to win this match in order to strengthen their chances of semifinal qualification. They would have a lot of confidence heading into this clash as they demolished former champions India in their last match. The same thing about confidence cannot be said about Scotland, who have been very poor so far in the Super 12 stage competition and have not been performing at all the way they did in the first round of this competition.New Zealand vs Scotland Live Streaming Online, T20 World Cup 2021: Get Free TV Telecast of NZ vs SCO, Group 2 Super 12 Match of ICC Men’s Twenty20 WC With Time in IST

Fans used to making fantasy teams on Dream11 would know that the captain of a side fetches double points while for the vice-captain, points are multiplied x.1.5 times. Having said that, let us take a look into the recommendations for the captain and vice-captain's slots on your fantasy teams for this match. NZ vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for New Zealand vs Scotland, Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021

NZ vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction Captain Pick: Kane Williamson

The New Zealand captain has been absolutely on spot with his decisions in the last match and batted well in the small run-chase against India. Time and again, Williamson proves his worth as an invaluable member of the team, especially in ICC events and he would once again aim to be at his very best when his side battles Scotland. A win for New Zealand would be crucial in their journey to make it to the semifinals.

NZ vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction Vice-Captain Pick: Chris Greaves

If Scotland have to return to winning ways, Chris Greaves is the player they would rely on to make that difference. The all-rounder was one of the most important members of the side in their undefeated first round campaign in this T20 World Cup and once again, his performance would be crucial

NZ vs SCO Likely Playing XI

New Zealand Likely Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), James Neesham, Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Scotland Likely Playing XI: George Munsey, Matthew Cross (wk), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington (c), Craig Wallace, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal

