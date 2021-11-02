New Zealand (NZ) and Scotland (SCO) will face off against each other in match 32 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 in the Super 12 stage. The NZ vs SCO clash will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on November 03, 2021 (Wednesday). Both teams are coming on the back ofn contrasting results. Meanwhile, fans searching for NZ vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction can scroll down below. ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table, Super 12: England Extend Unbeaten Run.

New Zealand defeated India in their last fixture which has got them right into the race for semi-final qualification. Kane Williamson’s team will now be hoping to build on that victory and move closer to their objective of advancing from the group. Meanwhile, Scotland have lost both their encounters so far this season and will be aiming to get themselves on the points board.

NZ vs SCO, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – M Cross (SCO), Devon Conway (NZ) can be the keepers in your team.

NZ vs SCO, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Kyle Coetzer (SCO), G Munsey (SCO), Kane Williamson (NZ) can be the batters.

NZ vs SCO, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Mitchell Santner (NZ), Daryll Mitchell (NZ), C Greaves (SCO) can be the all-rounders.

NZ vs SCO, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – J Davey (SCO), Trent Boult (NZ), Ish Sodhi (NZ) can be the bowlers.

NZ vs SCO, Dream11 Team Prediction: M Cross (SCO), Devon Conway (NZ), Kyle Coetzer (SCO), G Munsey (SCO), Kane Williamson (NZ), Mitchell Santner (NZ), Daryll Mitchell (NZ), C Greaves (SCO), – J Davey (SCO), Trent Boult (NZ), Ish Sodhi (NZ).

Kane Williamson (NZ) can be the captain of your NZ vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Team while C Greaves (SCO) can be named as the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2021 04:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).