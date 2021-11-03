New Zealand would aim at winning their second match in a row when they face Scotland in a Group 2 clash at the T20 World Cup 2021 on Wednesday, November 3. The match has a start time of 3:30 pm and it would be played at the Dubai International Stadium. New Zealand would be brimming with confidence following a massive eight-wicket win over India in their last match. They not just won the match but did so in convincing fashion, not letting the heavyweight Indian batting bat freely and also scoring runs at ease in their chase. After such a big win under their belt, they would now focus on Scotland in a bid to get closer to qualifying for the semifinals. NZ vs SCO Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About T20 World Cup 2021 Match 32

Scotland meanwhile have been one of the most underperforming sides in the Super 12 stage at the T20 World Cup this year. After such a dominant show in the first round, they really have not been able to hold on to that form for much long and have suffered two heavy defeats so far. Now, they would hope to put past results behind and play to their potential, something that still can salvage some pride for the side. NZ vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for New Zealand vs Scotland, Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021

When is New Zealand vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

New Zealand vs Scotland clash in Group 2 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 stage will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on November 3, 2021 (Wednesday). The game has a scheduled start time of 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of New Zealand vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match On TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of T20 World Cup 2021 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch New Zealand vs Scotland match telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of New Zealand vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform, will provide the live streaming of T20 World Cup 2021 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to New Zealand vs Scotland match online.

