If you are a Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fan and looking for the official jersey of the team, then there is good news for you. CSK has tied up with The Souled Store for their official replica jersey ahead of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020). The CSK jersey is available on thesouledstore.com and is priced at 1499 INR due to an early bird discount. Otherwise, the MRP of CSK’s official jersey is set at 2499 INR. CSK Squad for IPL 2020 in UAE: Check Updated Players' List of Chennai Super Kings Team Led by MS Dhoni for Indian Premier League Season 13.

Apart from the official jersey, the CSK merchandise is available on the website as well, which includes T-shirts, hoodies, polos, vests and track pants. CSK happens to be one of the most followed IPL teams. The franchise has won three IPL titles (2010, 2011 and 2018) till date. Only Mumbai Indians (MI) have won more (four) titles than CSK. IPL 2020 Captains List: From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli, Check Out Skippers of All 8 Teams in Indian Premier League 13.

Meanwhile, the IPL 2020 is set to take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 19 onwards. MS Dhoni will be seen in action for the first time after the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in June last year. The fans are waiting in anticipation to see their favourite cricketers in action as Indian cricket remains suspended since the coronavirus pandemic.

