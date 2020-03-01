On This Day: Fans Recall Sachin Tendulkar’s 98 During India vs Pakistan 2003 Cricket World Cup Match in Centurion

Fans Recall Sachin Tendulkar’s 98 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

One of the greatest batsmen to have graced the cricket, Sachin Tendulkar, on this day in 2003 played a sublime knock against traditional-rivals Pakistan during the ICC Cricket World Cup. India dominated the proceedings at the SuperSport Park in Centurion, thanks to Tendulkar’s blazing knock. The stylish right-handed batsman smashed 98 off just 75 balls and slammed 12 fours and a famous six over the third-man region. Sachin Tendulkar Scored First Double Century in Men's ODIs on This Day 10 Years Ago; ICC Recalls Master Blaster’s Super Effort in Gwalior. Sachin Tendulkar Wishes 10-Month-Old Fan, Netizens Love it.

Tendulkar’s knock came against the strong Pakistan bowling line-up, which featured Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Shoaib Akhtar, Abdul Razzaq and Shahid Afridi. Set a target of 274, India’s innings got off to a flying start with Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag adding 50-run partnership for the opening wicket inside six overs. Meanwhile, fans took to Twitter and recalled one of Tendulkar’s fine innings in ODIs. Sachin Tendulkar's Phenomenal Double Century in ODIs Completes 10 Years, Revisit the Majestic Knock by Master Blaster.

Best World Cup Knock by Tendulkar?

The most famous six of a World Cup? #OnThisDay in 2003, chasing 273 v Pakistan, @sachin_rt smashed 98 off 75 balls with 12 fours, 1 six (off Shoaib Akhtar) at Centurion. Is this the best World Cup innings by Tendulkar? Quote this tweet & let us know.pic.twitter.com/ks0Y5MKrfK — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) February 29, 2020

How Old Were You?

How Old Were You When Sachin Tendulkar Played This Iconic Knock..??🤔 Today in 2003 Sachin Tendulkar 98(75) 4s:12, 6s:1 SR:130.66 Vs Pakistan WC at Centurion. This @sachin_rt inning has a Separate Fan Base❤️ Goosebumps to Watch SRT Vs Wasim-Waqar-Shoaibpic.twitter.com/oncwIHNs3m — Sachin🇮🇳 Tendulkar FC CrickeTendulkar (@CrickeTendulkar) March 1, 2020

Master Blaster For a Reason

#OnThisDay In 2003 @sachin_rt Scored His 60th ODI Fifty Against Pak In 2003 World Cup At Centurion And Also Became the First Player To Reach 12,000 ODI Runs Sachin Scored 98 Off 75 Balls(12 Fours & 1 Six) The Best Innings Ever Played By Him In WC By Facing Akram, Waqar, Akhtar. pic.twitter.com/kt63gZzSVP — Sach Boy🇮🇳 (@LoyalSACHinlst) March 1, 2020

Akram, Waqar, Akhtar Demolished!

#OnThisDay in 2003, #Sachin produced a timeless 98 in the crucial encounter vs 🇵🇰 at Centurion. ⚙️Runs: 98 ⚙️Balls: 75 ⚙️4s: 12 ⚙️6s: 1✨ ⚙️Control: 85%✨ ⚙️Boundary%: 55% ⚙️Top Shot: Leg Glance (40 runs) ⚙️Pak Artillery: Akram, Akhtar, Waqar💥 Arguably GOAT WC knock!✨ pic.twitter.com/KxcWeMiPC6 — The Cricket Panda (@TheCricketPanda) March 1, 2020

Despite losing Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly in one over, Tendulkar kept attacking Pakistan bowling and shared a valuable 102-run stand for the third wicket with Mohammad Kaif. After Kaif’s dismissal, kept the momentum going and made sure required run-rate was not a problem for India.

Tendulkar was eventually dismissed in the 28th over but India by then required under hundred runs to win the match. Rahul Dravid and Yuvraj Singh then helped India cross the line in 45.4 overs and added unbeaten stand of 99 runs for the fifth wicket. Dravid and Yuvraj finished unbeaten off 44 and 50 respectively.

India eventually went on to qualify for the final of 2003 Cricket World Cup but lost to Australia in the summit clash. Tendulkar emerged as the highest run-scorer in the tournament as he scored 673 runs in 11 matches, which included one century and six half-centuries.