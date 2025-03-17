The Uganda Maxx T20 2025 or the Batball Maxx 2025, an exciting T20 competition, got underway on March 14. The first-ever edition of the T20 competition promises to be an entertaining one with four teams battling it out for the ultimate prize. The Lugogo Cricket Oval in Kampala, Uganda will host the Uganda Maxx T20 2025 and the competition will provide a platform for young talent in the country to make a name for themselves and potentially make it big. The first-ever edition of the Uganda Maxx T20 features four teams--Gold, Ruby, Emerald, and Sapphire. In this article, we shall take a look at the Uganda Maxx T20 2025 live streaming and telecast options in India. Grand Slam of Cricket? Saudi Arabia Prepares 500 Million USD Investment For Secret Global T20 League: Report.

A total of 15 matches will be played at the Uganda Maxx T20 2025. All four teams will play each other in a double round robin format. The Uganda Maxx T20 2025 semi-finals will be played on March 22 with the all-important final being on March 23. Moreover, the Uganda Maxx T20 2025 is free to attend for fans who will also be provided with food and beverages during the matches. James Anderson To Play T20 Cricket for Lancashire, Signs One-Year Deal.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Uganda Maxx T20 2025 in India?

Unfortunately, there is no live telecast available of the Uganda Maxx T20 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence fans in India will not have the opportunity to watch live telecast of Uganda Maxx T20 2025 matches on any TV channel. For Uganda Maxx T20 2025 online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Uganda Maxx T20 2025 Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India, however, will have the option of watching the Uganda Maxx T20 2025 live streaming in India. FanCode is the official streaming partner of the Uganda Maxx T20 2025 in India and those on the lookout for an online viewing option can tune in to the FanCode app and website to watch the matches, but after purchasing a match pass that costs Rs 59. Fans also can purchase passes for individual matches, that cost Rs 19.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2025 01:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).