Fans have witnessed some high-scoring spectacle since the beginning of the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Unlike previous seasons, youngsters and uncapped players have produced some remarkable performances since the beginning of the tournament. The likes of Shashank Singh and Riyan Parag have been breathtaking. While Virat Kohli and Sanju Samson have shown their experience as well. The top run scorers of the tournament feature a pool of uncapped and experienced players. Here is a look at the highest run scorers in IPL 2024 so far.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: @Bharathistweets/ Twitter)

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru's stalwart batter Virat Kohli has been remarkable since the beginning of the tournament. He already has a century to his name and has struck 316 runs in 5 matches at an average of 105.33.

Sai Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan (Photo credit: Twitter @gujarat_titans)

The 22-year-old Gujarat Titans batter Sai Sudharsan has put his talent on exhibition. He has amassed 191 in 5 matches at an average of 38.20.

Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen (Photo Credit: Twitter/@Neaz__Abdullah)

The South African batter who features for Sunrisers Hyderabad has already given some of the most memorable performances for the franchise. In five matches, Klaasen has struck 186 runs at an average of 62.00.

Riyan Parag

Rajasthan Royals Batter Riyan Parag (Credit: IPL Twitter)

The uncapped batter Riyan Parag has been out there pushing his name in the mix for India's T20 World Cup squad with exceptional performances. In 4 matches, Parag has struck 185 runs at an average of 92.50.

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill (Image: Indian Premier League)

The Gujarat Titans skipper Gill in his debut season as the captain of the franchise has delivered some tremendous performances. Gill is just two runs shy of Parag's tally. He has 183 runs under his belt with an average of 45.75 in five matches.