PAK U19 vs AFG U19 Live Streaming Online ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of Pakistan U19 vs Afghanistan U19 CWC Quarterfinal on TV

Pakistan Under 19 Cricket Team (Photo Credits: Twitter / Cricket World Cup)

Pakistan vs Afghanistan U19 Match Live Streaming Online: Afghanistan U19 will lock horns with Pakistan U19 in the 4th super-final quarter-final match of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020. The clash will be played on January 31 at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni, South Africa. The two sides have been invincible in the tournament till now and thus, the upcoming game could well go down to the wire. Three teams (India U19, New Zealand U19 and Bangladesh U19) have already secured a berth in the semi-finals and the upcoming encounter will decide the fourth and last side. Meanwhile, you can scroll down to check out the live streaming, live telecast and other details of PAK U19 vs AFG U19 match. India vs Pakistan Semi-Final Clash on Cards in ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020.

Speaking of both the teams’ performances in the group stages, Afghanistan defeated hosts South Africa and United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the group games to finish at the pinnacle of Group D. Opener Ibrahim Zadran and Shafiqullah Ghafari have been the standout performers of the side and will be expected to extend their good run.On the other hand, Pakistan have thrashed Scotland and Zimbabwe in the league matches while their clash against Bangladesh was washed out.

They finished at the second position in the Group C points table and will now be eyeing a semi-final spot. Mohammad Wasim Jr and Irfan Khan have displayed good form in the tournament and will aim to guide their side to the semis. Below, we’ll look at the live streaming and other details of the game.

Pakistan U19 vs Afghanistan U19 ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Quarterfinal Match Time in IST and Date

Pakistan U19 vs Afghanistan U19 quarter-final clash in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 will be played at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on January 31, 2020 (Friday). PAK U19 vs AFG U19 QF match is scheduled to start at 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), and 10:00 am local time.

Pakistan U19 vs Afghanistan U19 ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Live Telecast in India (TV channel in India)

Fans can enjoy the live action of Pakistan U19 vs Afghanistan U19 on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of ICC U19 World Cup 2020 in India. Star Sports 3 will provide the live telecast the PAK U19 vs AFG U19 Quarterfinal match live. ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Schedule in IST, Full Time Table, Fixtures & Free PDF Download.

Pakistan U19 vs Afghanistan U19 ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Live Streaming Online

As official broadcast rights are with Star Sports network, its OTT platform- Hotstar will provide the live online streaming of ICC Under-19 CWC. So, the Pakistan U19 vs Afghanistan U19 quarterfinal match live streaming online will be available on its mobile app and official website.

The winner of this match will meet India U19 in the first semi-final on February 4 at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. Well, Pakistan must be eyeing to set-up a high-voltage clash against the arch-rivals. However, they have to get the better of a strong Afghanistan side in order to advance to the next stage.