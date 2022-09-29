England (ENG) will cross the swords with Pakistan (PAK) in the sixth T20 of the ongoing seven-match series on 30 September, Friday at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. The match will kick-start at 08:00 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction PAK vs ENG sixth T20 face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Pakistan vs England 6th T20I 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, H2H Records, Key Battles and More You Need To Know About PAK vs ENG Cricket Match in Lahore

The seven-match T20 series between Pakistan and England currently stands at 3-2 respectively after the hosts clinched yet another thriller by 6 runs on Wednesday at Lahore. Batting first, the whole Pakistani team perished on 145 runs in 19 overs thanks to some marvelous bowling by Mark Wood (3/20), Sam Curran (2/23) and David Willey (2/23). Muhammad Rizwan stood out as the only Pakistani batter who could make some runs. As soon as Pakistan grabbed the ball, the joint effort by all the bowlers helped Pakistan restrict England to 139 runs in 20 overs. After losing early three wickets in the powerplay, England failed to cope with the loss and couldn't build momentum to chase a low total. Skipper Moeen Ali stood out there till the end on 51 off 37 but all in vain.

PAK vs ENG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) could be taken as our wicket-keeper

PAK vs ENG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Harry Brook (ENG), Dawid Malan (ENG), Babar Azam (PAK), Alex Hales (ENG) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team

PAK vs ENG, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - Shadab Khan (PAK), Samuel Matthew Curran (ENG),Moeen Ali (ENG) could be our all-rounders

PAK vs ENG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Haris Rauf (PAK), David Willey (ENG), Adil Rashid (ENG) could form the bowling attack

PAK vs ENG, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Harry Brook (ENG), Dawid Malan (ENG), Babar Azam (PAK), Alex Hales (ENG), Shadab Khan (PAK), Samuel Matthew Curran (ENG), Moeen Ali (ENG), Haris Rauf (PAK), David Willey (ENG), Adil Rashid (ENG)

Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) could be named as the captain of your PAK vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Team, whereas Moeen Ali (ENG) could be selected as the vice-captain.

