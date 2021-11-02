Pakistan defeat Namibia in match 31 of T20 World Cup 2021 in Abu Dhabi to register their fourth consecutive win and qualify for the semi-finals. With this win, Babar Azam’s men have strengthened their grip on the top spot in Group 2 and are the favourites to advance from the group. Meanwhile, Namibia are still in contention for a semi-final spot but need to be perfect from here on. Here are some stats from PAK vs NAM clash in World T20Is. PAK vs NAM T20 World Cup 2021 Highlights.

After opting to bat first, Pakistan were once again given a brilliant start by openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan which set a platform for a huge score. The duo have been brilliant throughout the competition and it was no different this time as well. Meanwhile, Namibia gave a good account of themselves but were unable to get over the line.

# Pakistan have won 15 straight T20I games in UAE

# Namibia have won just one in five T20Is against Test-playing nations

# Babar Azam scored 24th T20I half-century

# Babar Azam surpassed Shoaib Malik to become Pakistan's second-highest run-scorer in T20Is

# Mohammad Rizwan-Babar Azam stitched 5th 100-run opening stand in 19 innings

# Rizwan scored his 10th T20I half-century

# Mohammad Rizwan (1661) has scored the second-most runs in T20s in a calendar year

Both teams will now turn their attention to their next assignments in the competition. Pakistan, who lead the group with a perfect record will take on Scotland, who are yet to register a win in the tournament. Meanwhile, newcomers Namibia have another tough game in front of them as they face Kane Williamson’s New Zealand.

