Pakistan (PAK) and Netherlands (NED) will square off against each other in the ongoing T20I World Cup 2022 on 30 October (Sunday) at Optus Stadium in Burswood Perth. The match will begin at 12:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction PAK vs NED T20I face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Pakistan vs Netherlands Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About PAK vs NED Cricket Match in Perth

Pakistan is bearing the brunt of last-over mistakes done in both the matches they played so far as the team is on verge of elimination from the T20I World Cup 2022. Pakistan had to taste a bitter defeat at the hands of lowly ranked Zimbabwe by just one run on Thursday in their second match of the Super 12 stage. Another loss and Pakistan will be officially out of the competition. Likewise, the Netherlands are yet to open their account in the Super 12 stage after playing two matches. A defeat in their upcoming match will mean they are out of the race for the Semi-finals.

PAK vs ZIM, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) could be taken as our wicket-keeper.

PAK vs ZIM, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Shan Masood (PAK), Max O'Dowd (NED), and Tom Cooper (NED) are our batters of the Dream11 Fantasy team.

PAK vs ZIM, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - Shadab Khan (PAK), Bas de Leede (PAK), Colin Ackermann (NED), Iftikhar Ahmed (PAK) could be our all-rounders.

PAK vs ZIM, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Haris Rauf (PAK), Paul van Meekeren (NED) and Tim Pringle (NED) could form the bowling attack.

PAK vs ZIM, Dream11 Team Prediction: Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Shan Masood (PAK), Max O'Dowd (NED), Tom Cooper (NED), Shadab Khan (PAK), Bas de Leede (PAK), Colin Ackermann (NED), Iftikhar Ahmed (PAK), Haris Rauf (PAK), Paul van Meekeren (NED), Tim Pringle (NED).

Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) could be named as the captain of your PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Fantasy Team, whereas Shadab Khan (PAK) could be selected as the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 29, 2022 08:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).