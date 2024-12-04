Mumbai, December 4: Pakistan have announced the squads for the upcoming multi-format South Africa tour with Babar Azam being named in all three squads along with Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub and Salman Ali Agha. The tour comprises three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests is scheduled from December 10 to January 7. Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who also missed the last two Tests against England, has been picked for the white-ball matches as part of his workload management. Naseem Shah has been selected for the Tests and ODIs. From 37/0 to 57 All Out! Zimbabwe Suffer Dramatic Collapse to Register Their Lowest T20I Score During ZIM vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024; Sufiyan Muqeem Registers Figures of 5/3 (Watch Video).

“Shaheen Shah Afridi’s exclusion from the Test squad is a strategic decision to ensure he remains physically and mentally fresh for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Similarly, Fakhar Zaman was not considered as he is yet to regain form and match fitness," said Aqib Javed, member selection committee and interim white-ball head coach.

Pakistan Name Squads for South Africa

🚨 Pakistan squads announced for South Africa tour 🚨 🗓️ 3️⃣ T20Is, 3️⃣ ODIs and 2️⃣ Tests from 10 December to 7 January 🏏 Read more ➡️ https://t.co/7wp7q1U7Yb#SAvPAK pic.twitter.com/3PYbvFfSpz — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 4, 2024

Also returning to the Test side is fast bowler Mohammad Abbas, who last played in Jamaica in August 2021. Naseem has also been named in the four-man pace attack after missing the last two Tests against England. Fast bowler Khurram Shahzad has also been named in the Test side after claiming 15 wickets for Pakistan Shaheens against Sri Lanka ‘A’ last month. Mir Hamza is the fourth fast bowler in the 15-man Test squad.

However, off-spinner Sajid Khan has missed out on selection despite his 19 wickets against England as selectors have opted for only one specialist spinner in Noman Ali, who took 20 wickets against England. ZIM vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024: Sufiyan Muqeem Spins Zimbabwe to Its Lowest T20I Total, Pakistan to Unassailable 2–0 Series Lead.

“Leaving out Sajid Khan, despite his stellar performances against England, was an extremely tough and difficult decision. However, considering the pace-friendly conditions at Centurion and in Cape Town, we opted for Mohammad Abbas instead, who is an outstanding exponent of seam bowling," Javed said.

Also earning the selectors nod for the first time in ODIs is Sufyan Moqim, the left-arm wrist spinner who has eight wickets in two T20Is, including five wickets for three runs in the second T20I.

The T20I squad will depart for South Africa on Friday, December 6 after Thursday’s third T20I against Zimbabwe, while the ODI and Test players will depart for Johannesburg on December 13. The series will begin with the first T20I in Durban on December 10, followed by the first ODI in Paarl on December 17. The Test matches will be hosted at Centurion and in Cape Town on December 26 and January 3, respectively.

Pakistan Squads for South Africa Tour

Tests: Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Haseebullah (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub and Salman Ali Agha

ODIs: Mohammad Rizwan (captain & wk), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir and Usman Khan (wk)

T20Is: Mohammad Rizwan (captain & wk), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir and Usman Khan (wk)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 04, 2024 11:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).