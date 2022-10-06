Lahore, Oct 6 (IANS) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced the start of the inaugural women's league, which will run alongside season eight of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, from March 3-18 next year. "I am delighted to announce the women's league. This league will attract young women cricketers to this great sport and help our current players further enhance their skills when they will get to share dug-outs with overseas players. The league will feature present and past trailblazers in women's cricket in what promises to be an exciting 13-match event," said PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja in an official statement. 'High-profile' England Cricketer Facing Racism Charge, ECB Starts Investigation: Report

The final of the inaugural women's league, set to join the world of women's T20 franchise cricket, will be a standalone fixture between the top-two sides following 12 league matches and will take place a day before the final of PSL's season eight. Some matches of the women's league will take place before season eight fixtures of PSL, which will be running from February 9 to March 19.

"To amplify the coverage and promotion of this initiative, some of the matches will precede the HBL Pakistan Super League 8 matches. "This event is aligned to our strategy of making Pakistan a stronger cricket playing nation across all formats and genders. We are not only creating attractive brands to strengthen our cricket economy, but through this tournament are also providing career opportunities to our women cricketers," added Raja.

In the inaugural women's league, four city-based sides, each comprising 12 local and six foreign players, will compete for the biggest prize in Pakistan women's domestic calendar on a double-league format.

"The more our women cricketers will participate in high-pressure events, the more they will learn. The PCB is a strong proponent of empowering women to shine brighter. By engaging our women, which form 49 per cent of the country's population, we will enhance the economic and social prosperity of our country," concluded Raja.

