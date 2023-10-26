Pakistan didn't have a great start to their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign as they lost to India, Australia and Afghanistan consecutively after winning their first two games. They are under pressure now as they have only 5 games in hand and they have to win all to ensure they have a very realistic chance of qualification into the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal. The team is also hit by outside noises questioning the performances of most of the players and the team management. Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who is struggling with his own form, is constantly under pressure and in a desperate situation, Pakistan will face the in-form South Africa in their next ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at Chennai. PAK vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023 Match 26: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Pakistan vs South Africa Cricket Match in Chennai.

Batting: Pakistan batters have failed to give an explosive start to their innings. Specially Imam-ul-Haq has been under the scanner for his dismissals against short-pitched deliveries. Abdullah Shafique has provided steady starts but the mainstay of Pakistan batting Babar Azam is yet to show his mettle in the mega stage. He has scored two half-centuries but none of them had his flair. Saud Shakeel has a dip in performance. Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan played well in the last match and are likely to be retained in the playing XI.

Bowling Bowling has been the weaker suit of Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 till now. What has been their strength a few months ago has turned into due to injuries and loss of form. Shaheen Shah Afridi is not taking wickets due to lack of form. Haris Rauf hasn't been at his best as well. Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir have failed to give any confidence in the spin department. Only Hasan Ali have utilised his experience well. Although Hasan is likely to miss the South Africa clash due to fever, which means either of Mohammad Wasim Jr or Zaman Khan will make their way in the XI. Given the batting skills, Wasim Jr might get the nod. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated.

Pakistan Likely XI vs South Africa in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 26, 2023 09:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).