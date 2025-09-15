As a fallout of the 'handshake row' during IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025, Pakistan have decided to lodge an official complaint against India to the tournament organisers, Asian Cricket Council (ACC). The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reported to ACC about Team India's refusal to shake hands post the conclusion of the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match in Dubai on September 14. 'We Gave Them A Proper Reply' Suryakumar Yadav Reacts After Indian Players Avoid Handshakes With Pakistan Cricketers Following IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match (Watch Video)

As reported by PTI, Pakistan have written to ACC protesting against Indian players, who went straight into the dressing room after the Indian national cricket team won the contest by seven wickets, which left Pakistan players confused on the field, who awaited the customary handshake.

Pakistan Lodges Official Complaint

Pakistan lodges protest with Asian Cricket Council against Indian players for not shaking hands at end of their Asia Cup match — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 15, 2025

All About Handshake Row

India captain Suryakumar Yadav did not shake hands with Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha during the toss, which barely anyone took offence to. However, post-match scenes left Agha and head coach Mike Hesson infuriated, after Team India players refused to shake hands, forcing the Pakistan captain to remain absent from the post-match presentation. Interestingly, match referee Andy Pycroft had asked Agha not to shake hands during the toss. IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Handshake Snub of Pakistan Players After Match Was Indian Head Coach Gautam Gambhir’s Idea, Says Report.

As per PCB, India went against the Spirit of Cricket, with Article 2 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which expects players to shake hands at the end of a match, mentioned as 'Congratulate the opposition on their successes, and enjoy those of your own team'.

