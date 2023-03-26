Pakistan will be facing Afghanistan in the 2nd T20I of a three-match series on Sunday, March 26 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. The game has a starting time of 9:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The toss will be held at 9:00 pm IST. Afghanistan registered their first win over Pakistan in international cricket during the 1st T20I and are currently leading the series 1-0. A young Pakistani team were restricted to only 92 in 20 overs as Afghanistan showed why they have one of the best bowling attacks in the world. The Afghan batters led by Mohammed Nabi then chased down this total to notch up this historic victory. Afghanistan will hope to get another victory and seal the series on Sunday. Meanwhile, Pakistan will be aiming to make a comeback and level the series. Today, in this article let's take a look at the live telecast and live streaming details of this match. Naseem Shah Hit Wicket Out Video: Watch Mohammad Nabi Dismiss Pakistan Pacer During PAK vs AFG 1st T20I 2023.

Coming to the 2nd T20I, Pakistan will surely have to do better with the bat, if they want to stay alive in this series. Azam Khan, who has been one of the best players of PSL 2023, can be a deciding factor in this match. Despite not having two of their main bowlers, Pakistan have a great bowling attack. The trio of Naseem Shah, Ihshanullah and Zaman Khan will be in charge of the pace department. Meanwhile, captain Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim will be the spinners. Afghanistan on the other hand will rely on Rahmatullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran in the batting department while Rashid Khan, Mujjeb Ur Rahman and Fazalhaq Farooqui will lead the bowling lineup. The presence of the ever-reliable Mohammed Nabi brings a lot of balance to this team.

When Is PAK vs AFG 2nd T20I 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Pakistan will face Afghanistan in the 2nd T20I on Sunday, March 26. The game will commence at 9:30 pm IST at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of PAK vs AFG 2nd T20I 2023?

Unfortunately, the live telecast of the PAK vs AFG T20I series 2023 does not have an official broadcast partner in India. Hence, the 2nd T20I will not be telecasted live on TV. Afghanistan Register Their First Victory Over Pakistan in International Cricket, Beat Green Shirts in 1st T20I to Take 1–0 Lead in Series.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of PAK vs AFG 2nd T20I 2023?

Fans however can watch the live streaming of the PAK vs AFG 2nd T20I on the FanCode app and website. They will have to take a subscription to access the streaming.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2023 02:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).