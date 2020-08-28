England host Pakistan in the first T20I clash of a three-match series. The England vs Pakistan 1st T20I match will be played at the Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester on August 28, 2020 (Friday). Both teams are coming out of an exhilarating three-match Test series although England have announced a completely different squad than the team that played the Test series. Pakistan also have a number of new faces in the side although five members, including captain Babar Azam and wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan, were part of the Test team. Ahead of ENG vs PAK 1st T20I, take a look at some key players for the match. Pakistan vs England 1st T20I 2020: Manchester Weather and Rain Forecast Check Pitch Report of Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

The hosts hold a convincing lead over Pakistan in the overall head-to-head record in Twenty20 internationals. They have beaten Pakistan 10 times in 15 meetings in the shortest format of the game. England have also won each of their last five T20I series and have recorded 15 wins in 17 games. Pakistan, who were the top-ranked T20I side not so long ago, have won just one series in their last five. That win came against Bangladesh at home in January. England vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best All-Rounders, Batsmen, Bowlers & Wicket-Keepers for ENG vs PAK 1st T20I 2020

Jonny Bairstow

The England opening wicketkeeper-batsman looked in great touch in the ODI series against Ireland. His 82 from 41 deliveries showed how destructive Bairstow could be when on song. The 30-yer-old will soon be travelling to UAE for the IPL 2020 and will hope to be in great form. He can use this series to improve his form.

Babar Azam

The Pakistan skipper is the shining light of this inexperienced team. He is also the World No 1 T20I batsman in ICC rankings. Azam guided Pakistan to their first T20I series after four successive series defeats. He has been in good touch with the bat and hit two fine half-centuries in the Test series. Babar will be the key with the bat as he will be with his decisions on the field.

Eoin Morgan

Morgan has always found form with the bat against England. He is also coming from a fine century against Ireland in the ODIs and will hope to take that form to the T20Is against Pakistan as well. Morgan is ranked seventh in the ICC T20I rankings for batsmen and his finishing abilities has put him there.

Imad Wasim

Pakistan’s spin all-rounder Imad Wasim will be the key for the visitors as they aim to outplay England and get back to winning ways. Wasim’s ability to stop the run flow and score handy runs with the bat took to seventh in the ICC rankings for bowlers. But he has gone wicketless in his last three matches.

Chris Jordan

England’s main bowler at the death, Chris Jordan will be key to the hosts’ chances of defending a low total or preventing Pakistan from scoring big. He is also in the top 10 rankings for bowlers and has Morgan’s support.

