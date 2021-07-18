With an aim to clinch the series, Pakistan take on England in the second T20I. Pakistan won the series opener and now will be eyeing a series win. England, on the other hand, will be looking to bounce back and draw level in the series. Meanwhile, if you are looking for PAK vs ENG free live streaming online and TV telecast details, then scroll down. England vs Pakistan 2021: 'Was Conscious of Not Adding Extra Pressure on Rizwan in First T20I', Says Babar Azam.

The second T20I takes place at the Headingley Cricket Ground and for the first time the ground will host a T20I. Meanwhile, both the sides are likely to field an unchanged playing XI for this encounter.

England vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue

The 2nd T20I of the three-match series between England and Pakistan will be played in the Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds on July 18, 2021 (Sunday). The match has a scheduled start time of 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch for England vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I 2021 Match on TV

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I on Sony Sports Network, who are the official broadcasters. So fans need to tune into Sony Ten 2 SD/HD channels to watch the match live on their television sets. Fans in Pakistan can watch the live telecast on PTV Sports and Ten Sports.

How To Watch England vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow the England vs Pakistan series online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match online for fans in India. Meanwhile, fans in Pakistan can watch the game live on the official streaming platform of PTV Sports.

