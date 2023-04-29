Pakistan and New Zealand meet in the second One-Day International (ODI) of the five-match series. Pakistan lead the series 1-0 after winning the opening match by five wickets. Meanwhile, if you are looking for PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI 2023 live streaming online and live telecast in India then scroll down for all the information. Pakistan Registers 500 Wins in ODI Format With Five-Wicket Victory Over New Zealand in 1st ODI; Green Shirts Join India, Australia in Elite List.

Riding on Fakhar Zaman’s century and Imam-ul-Haq’s half-century, Pakistan chased down 289 in 48.3 overs. Captain Babar Azam missed out on his half-century by just one run. For New Zealand, Daryl Mitchell scored 113 while Will Young smashed 86 off 78 balls. For hosts, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf picked two wickets each.

When is Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the 2nd ODI of the five-match series at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on April 29.. The PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI match will commence at 04:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI 2023 on TV?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the PAK vs NZ ODI series 2023 in India and will provide the live telecast of the PAK vs NZ matches on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Ten 5/HD channels to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match live telecast on their TV sets. Fans in Pakistan can watch this match on PTV Sports. Mark Chapman Slams Century As New Zealand Register Six-Wicket Victory Over Pakistan in 5th T20I; Level the Series 2–2.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI 2023?

SonyLIV, the OTT platform of Sony Sports Network, will provide the Live Streaming of the PAK vs NZ ODI series 2023 on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app or website to watch the live streaming of Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI 2023 online. Jio users can watch PAK vs NZ free live streaming online on JioTV app.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2023 01:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).