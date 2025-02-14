New Zealand National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: Pakistan and New Zealand face-off in the final of the tri-series 2025. After New Zealand, Pakistan made it to the final following a win over South Africa, the third team in the tournament, in a match which was termed as a virtual semi-final. Meanwhile for NZ vs PAK free live streaming and live telecast details you can scroll down. NZ vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Tri-Series 2025 Final: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Pakistan vs New Zealand Cricket Match in Karachi.

New Zealand are undefeated in the tournament thus far with wins over both Pakistan and South Africa. The Kiwis first defeated the hosts Pakistan by 78 runs and then South Africa by six wickets. In both the matches, New Zealand looked a confident side and are favourites to win this tri-series as well.

When is New Zealand vs Pakistan Tri-Series 2025 Final? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Pakistan national cricket team vs South Africa national cricket team 3rd ODI of tri-series takes place at the National Stadium in Karachi. The live action in NZ vs PAK 3rd ODI 2025 will begin from 02:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) onwards. Pakistan vs New Zealand Tri-Series 2025 Final Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About PAK vs NZ Tri-Nation Cricket Match in Karachi.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of the New Zealand vs Pakistan Tri-Series 2025 Final?

Sony Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of Pakistan Tri-Series 2025 in India. So, fans in India can watch the NZ vs PAK final match live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 1/HD. For the Pakistan vs South Africa 2025 viewing option online, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of New Zealand vs Pakistan Tri-Series 2025 Final?

For NZ vs PAK live streaming online fans can access FanCode’s official website and app. To watch NZ vs PAK final live streaming on FanCode fans will have to pay a nominal subscription fee.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 14, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).