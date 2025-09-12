Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Oman National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Pakistan will be in action for the first time in the 2025 Asia Cup as they gear up to take on Oman this evening. The Men in Green are heading into the game on the back of a win in the Tri-Nation series that also featured Afghanistan and the UAE. The shock defeat to Bangladesh in a recent series, though, raised question marks about the team’s ability to be consistent. Opponents Oman are going through a crisis with a pay dispute, leading to them losing half their squad. They have not played much cricket as well and the team will need to be at their very best just to compete in the tie. Pakistan versus Oman will be telecast on the Sony Sports network and streamed on Sony Liv and FanCode from 8:00 PM IST. Asia Cup 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Bangladesh Move to Second Place in Group B, Afghanistan Retain Top Spot.

Fakhar Zaman and Salman Ali Agha will be entrusted with doing the bulk of the scoring for Pakistan and the duo have a key role to play in their middle-order. Mohammad Nawaz and Mohammad Haris can chip in with some heavy hitting towards the end and this adds to their firepower. In terms of bowling, it will be Shaheen Afridi and Abrar Ahmed to be among the pick of wickets.

Jatinder Singh, the Oman skipper, will open the innings alongside Aamir Kaleem for the team. Hammad Mirja and Mohammad Nadeem will have to hold the innings together in the middle phases of the innings. Haider Ali has 22 wickets to his name this year and apart from him, not much can be said about the other bowlers in this side.

Pakistan vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Viewing Option Details

Match Pakistan vs Oman, China, Asia Cup 2025 Date September 12, Friday Time 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony LIV and Sony Sports Network, FanCode

When is Pakistan vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Pakistan National Cricket Team will be squaring off against the Oman National Cricket Team in the Asia Cup 2025 on Friday, September 12. The Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai and it starts at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Asia Cup Winners List: A Look at Teams Who Have Won T20I Editions Ahead of 2025 Marquee Continental Cricket Tournament.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Pakistan vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Asia Cup 2025. Hence, fans can find telecast viewing options of the Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match on Sony Ten 1, Ten 3 Hindi, Ten 4 Tamil, Ten 4 Telugu, and Ten 5 TV channels. For Pakistan vs Oman online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Pakistan vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025?

Sony Sports Network also has the live streaming rights for the Asia Cup 2025 series in India. So, fans can watch PAK vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, which will require a subscription. FanCode will also provide PAK vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 live streaming online, but for that, fans would require either a match pass or a tour pass, which cost Rs 25 and Rs 189, respectively. Pakistan will dominate this game and should secure an easy win.

