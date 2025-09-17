Pakistan National Cricket Team vs UAE National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Pakistan and UAE will play their final game of the group stage of the Asia Cup, with the winners of the tie moving to the next round. India currently leads Group A with 4 points from two matches played. They have beaten both Pakistan and UAE convincingly, and for these sides, their only solace so far has been getting the better of an underperforming Oman team. Pakistan are one of the top teams on the continent, but their level of play in T20 cricket has seen a gradual decline, causing anguish amongst their fans. PAK vs UAE Asia Cup 2025, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Pakistan vs UAE 20-Over Cricket Match at Dubai International Stadium.

Pakistan will opt for an unchanged playing eleven against the UAE, with the coach showing confidence in his team. The Men in Green need the likes of Fakhar Zaman to fire because if he gets going, the team is unstoppable. Saim Ayub and Salman Ali Agha have a lot of potential but struggle to be consistent. Shaheen Afridi will be their pick of the bowlers in terms of taking wickets.

Muhammad Waseem and Alishan Sharafu scored half-centuries against Oman and UAE, and they will bank on them to score big again. Zohaib Khan and Harshit Kaushik can chip in with their hefty hits at the later stages of the innings. In terms of bowling, there is no looking past Junaid Siddique, an important wicket-taker.

Pakistan vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 Viewing Option Details

Match Pakistan vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 Date Wednesday, September 17 Time 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venues Dubai International Stadium Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 1, Ten 3, Ten 4 Tamil, Ten 4 Telugu, and Ten 5 (Live Telecast), Sony LIV and FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is Pakistan vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Pakistan National Cricket Team will battle against the UAE National Cricket Team in the Asia Cup 2025 on Wednesday, September 17. The PAK vs UAE Group A match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, and it begins at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Pakistan vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Asia Cup 2025. Hence, fans can find telecast viewing options of the Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match on Sony Sports Ten 1, Ten 3 Hindi, Ten 4 Tamil, Ten 4 Telugu, and Ten 5 TV channels. For PAK vs UAE online viewing options, read below. Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025: Get Updated List of Bowlers Standings With Highest Wickets in T20I Cricket Tournament.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Pakistan vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025?

Sony Sports Network also has the live streaming rights for the Asia Cup 2025 series in India. So, fans can watch Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, which will require a subscription. FanCode will also provide PAK vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 live streaming online, but for that, fans would require either a match pass or a tour pass, which cost Rs 25 and Rs 189, respectively. Pakistan might be low on confidence at the moment, but defeating the UAE should not be a challenge.

