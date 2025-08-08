Pakistan National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: The West Indies national cricket team will host the Pakistan national cricket team for the three-match ODI series. The first ODI between Pakistan and the West Indies will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium on Friday. Earlier, both countries faced each other in the three T20Is in the United States of America (USA). The Men in Green clinched the three-match T20I series 2-1. Pakistan Cricketer Haider Ali Under Criminal Investigation in UK, Suspended by PCB.

The West Indies are having a tough period in international cricket. The Men in Maroon ended up losing (8-0) all Tests and T20Is against the Australia national cricket team at home. The Windies lost the recently concluded T20I series against Pakistan. The hosts will look to regain some momentum and change their fortunes in the three ODIs against the Men in Green. On the other hand, Pakistan will look for positive results in the upcoming series under their new head coach, Mike Hesson.

Pakistan vs West Indies 1st ODI 2025 Details

Match PAK vs WI 1st ODI 2025 Date Friday, August 8 Time 11:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When is Pakistan vs West Indies 1st ODI 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The first match of the three-match ODI series between the Pakistan national cricket team and the West Indies national cricket team will be held on Friday, August 8. The PAK vs WI 1st ODI 2025 will be hosted at the iconic Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. The first ODI between Pakistan and the West Indies will begin at 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). West Indies vs Pakistan 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get WI vs PAK T20I and ODI Series Fixtures, Time Table and Match Timings in IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Pakistan vs West Indies 1st ODI 2025?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner in India for the Pakistan vs West Indies 2025 three-match ODI series. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch PAK vs WI 1st ODI 2025 live telecast. For the PAK vs WI 2025 ODI series, online viewing option, read below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of Pakistan vs West Indies 1st ODI 2025?

Yes, FanCode has the streaming rights to the PAK vs WI 2025 three-match ODI series. Fans in India can watch the PAK vs WI 1st ODI 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website. But for that, fans would require either a match pass that costs Rs 29 or a tour pass worth Rs 79.

