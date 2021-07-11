Twitterati have found a stark resemblance between Pakistan’s new middle-order batsman Saud Shakeel and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. Shakeel made his debut for Pakistan in the ongoing One-Day International (ODI) against England. In the second ODI, he found the recognition after scoring a fighting half-century. And interestingly, some of the Twitter users felt Shakeel was looking similar to Kohli under the helmet. England Beat Pakistan by 52 Runs in Second ODI, Win Series.

“Is it just me or does Saud Shakeel resembles @imVkohli in helmet [sic]?” wrote one of the users. Another user added, “Aint saud shakeel looking like kohli from early days?? Within the helmet,,just look at his looks [sic].” Diego Maradona Fat Doppelganger, Virat Kohli Turkish Look-Alike & Other Times Sportspersons' Duplicates Made Headlines! Watch Viral Pics and Videos.

Close Enough?

Virat Kohli Lookalike?

Am i the only one who thinks that he (Saud Shakeel) looks like Virat Kohli?? 😅😅#PAKvsENG pic.twitter.com/CmnX454iLG — 🅉🄾🄷🄰🄸🄱 (@Fast_n_curiousZ) July 11, 2021

So Helmet Makes the Difference or Resemblance in This Case

Is it just me or does Saud Shakeel resembles @imVkohli in helmet? 🧐😅#ENGvPAK — Hunain Aziz (@IAmNaini) July 10, 2021

Lag Tou Raha hai!

Saud Shakeel helmet pehn kr Virat Kohli lgta hai 😛 — درویـــــــــــــــــش 🚬 (@iamMrZia) July 10, 2021

Shakeel in his debut ODI scored just five runs. Playing in his second match, the left-handed batsman scored 56 and tried hard to take Pakistan close to victory. Shakeel bowls left arm spin as well and in the second ODI he chipped in with a wicket as well. Interestingly, Shakeel is not the first Pakistan cricketer to be linked to Kohli for his looks. Out of favour opening batsman Ahmed Shehzad was compared with Kohli for his looks as well.

