Just when we were all going gaga over how Juventus won the second leg of the Champions League 2020-21 fixture against Barcelona, here was a piece of news from the world of cricket that came in as a rude shock. So Parthiv Patel has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket and with this, all the hopes of his fans to watch him in the Indian colours also got faded. The former Indian wicket-keeper has played 25 Test matches, 38 ODI games and has featured in a couple of T20I matches. As he bids adieu to the sport, we bring five best performances by the former Indian wicket-keeper. Parthiv Patel Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket, Read Indian Cricketer's Tweet.

81 vs KXIP in 2016:

His bat did the talking across all formats and this was one of the biggest instances when Patel slammed 81 runs from 58 balls against the Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2016. Back then Parthiv Patel donned the Mumbai Indians’ colours and Rohit Sharma's men won the game by 25 runs in Mohali.

Parthiv Patel's Maiden Century for Gujarat During Vijay Hazare Trophy

Parthiv Patel had been rock-solid during the Vijay Hazare Trophy finals against Delhi in 2015 where he scored 105 runs from 119 balls. This helped them seal the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

69 vs Pakistan, 2004

So this inning by Patel is touted to be the most prolific one as Patel scored 69 runs against Pakistan in Rawalpindi. He was one of the pioneers for the win India walked away with the match by an inning and 131 runs.

Parthiv Patel's 143 Runs in Ranji Trophy Final

Parthiv Patel had scored 143 runs and this once again helped Gujarat in the Ranji Trophy finals against Mumbai as they chased 312-run target quite easily. This helped them win the Ranji Trophy final.

95 vs England, 2011

After India lost the Test series brutally, the Men in Blue played the ODI series where Parthiv Patel came up with a gritty knock of 95 runs. He opened the innings with Ajikya Rahane who scored 40 runs. However, rains played a spoilsport and denied India a win.

So we come to the end of the list. If you think we have missed out on any of your favorite inning by the former Indian keeper, feel free to weigh in with your comments below.

