Former Indian cricket Parthiv Pastel announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Wednesday (December 9, 2020). The 35-year-old played in 25 Tests, 38 ODIs and two T20Is for India, scoring over 1700 runs combined in all three formats. In domestic cricket, he played for Gujarat in close to 200 matches amassing an impressive tally of over 10,000 runs and leading them to the 2016–17 Ranji Trophy triumph.

The cricketer took to his social media to announce the decision. 'On this day I pause to assess how far I have come, the biggest wish I have is for my father to have been standing beside me, at the closure of my journey as a cricket player as he has thru most of my life and career' he wrote.

Parthiv Patel made his debut for the Indian national team in 2002 England at Trent Bridge at 17 years and 153 days to become Test Cricket's youngest wicketkeeper. The Gujarat born cricketer replaced injured Ajay Ratra in the game thus breaking the record previously held by Pakistan's Hanif Mohammed (17 years and 300 days).

Parthiv Patel made his ODI debut against New Zealand in January 2003. He was also selected in the Indian squad for the 2003 Cricket World Cup but failed to get himself any game-time as the team used Rahul Dravid as the makeshift man behind the stumps to allow the addition of an extra bowler or batsman in the team.

Parthiv Patel has been a regular feature in the Indian Premier League and was selected by Chennai Super Kings in the inaugural edition of the tournament. The left-handed batsmen has played for the likes of Deccan Chargers, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians, scoring over 2000 runs at a healthy strike-rate.

